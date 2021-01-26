Dam owner responds to environmental concerns with new plan

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) - The owner of hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut River is proposing a major change to the way the dams operate in its relicensing application in response to environmental concerns.

The Brattleboro Reformer reported on Monday that Great River Hydro LLC wants to operate the dams to allow the river to run more continuously after years of negotiations with environmental groups.

The North Walpole-based company submitted the plan as part of its request to renew its licenses to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last month.

Kathy Urffer, a river steward with the Connecticut River Conservancy, called the plan a win for the river but urged residents to raise concerns in public hearings expected later this year.

