8 new COVID cases among Vermont corrections staff

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Eight new coronavirus cases have been identified among Vermont Department of Corrections staff.

We’re told there are six cases at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, one at the Southern State Correctional Facility and one in the probation and parole offices.

The Department of Corrections reports contact tracing has been completed, the people who need to quarantine are doing so and the facilities are on lockdown.

Testing will be done on Tuesday and Feb. 1 at the CRCF and Feb. 1 at Southern State Correctional.

In total, we’re told 11 staff members are COVID positive and no inmates.

