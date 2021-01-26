Essex County, New York, gets vaccine help hotline
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Essex County Health Department is launching a vaccine help hotline.
The hotline will have the latest information about the vaccine distribution process in Essex County.
The number is 518-873-3697.
It will be a prerecorded message and have information about things like schedule, location and registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.
