Essex Junction students practice winter survival skills

Sixth graders at the Albert D. Lawton School in Essex Junction hone their quinzhee building...
Sixth graders at the Albert D. Lawton School in Essex Junction hone their quinzhee building skills.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A local middle school is going beyond the classroom to teach their students some cold-weather survival skills.

Sixth graders at the Albert D. Lawton School in Essex Junction have been learning how to make quinzhees, or snow huts. The forty-year annual tradition was started by Peter Gustafson, or as his students call him, “Mr. G.”

“I will have watched a thousand of them being built since I started here, so that’s pretty cool,” Gustafson said. “There are some kids that are out here right now that are second-generation Igloo makers. Cause their mums and dads made them with me years ago.”

“A lot of my family, like my aunt, my mom, my brother, and my sister have done this. They all got taught by Mr. G,” said Abigail Kulikowskl, one of the 120 students taking part in the class.

Although The tradition has been going on for decades, COVID precautions were part of the mix this year. “This is the first time that we are doing it in shifts because of, because of the COVID. We’ve got half of the sixth grade out here today, and the other half out here next week,” Gustafson said.

Students we spoke to said that while it was a little cold, they admitted it was better than staying in class. “It’s hard to be stuck inside all day and going outside is really fun,” said Natalie Hooker.

Even outside class, they were learning critical skills team-building skills, along with science and math to help them build the quinzhees. “You’re hollowing up to the top so you don’t have added mass that could come down,” explained Ryan Dudley, a math and science teacher.

Gustafson says the most important thing they learn is how to make shelters that can keep them safe if they get stuck outdoors during the winter. “We have Vermonters that sometimes go on trails, snowmobiling or cross-country skiing, or even downhill skiing and sometimes they’re stuck outdoors for a day or two until they get rescued. This is one way to learn how to keep safe,” he said.

After all the hard work, 14 of the snow structures dotted the school’s yard. Next week a new group will make 11 more.

