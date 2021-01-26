Fletcher Free Library turns the page on fines

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We told you that the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington is getting rid of late fees in a move they say is overdue.

The goal is to make sure that money isn’t a barrier to accessing books, movies and other resources.

But when we heard that, we wanted to know how they were going to make up for the lost revenue.

The library says late fees accounted for $15,000-$20,000 in revenue a year. So they talked to the city about how they could avoid relying on that money.

“We started a few years ago on this and we gradually made efforts to get away from relying on fines. We started having, you know, bring back materials free for a week and volunteer away your fines. So, gradually as we got to that point, we got more and more support,” said Mary Danko of the Fletcher Free Library.

The Fletcher Free Library says other libraries in the area have expressed interest in this, as well.

As for how they’ll make sure people bring things back, they told us they’re planning on doing more email and phone call outreach.

Watch the video for our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Mary Danko on the library’s plans.

Related Story:

Fletcher Free Library removes fines

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.