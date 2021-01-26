Advertisement

Governor to deliver virtual budget address

Governor Phil Scott
Governor Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will give his budget address virtually on Tuesday.

The Vermont governor will tell lawmakers what he thinks Vermont should be spending money on for the 2022 fiscal year.

The address will be at 1 p.m. before a session of the general assembly. You can watch the budget address here.

The COVID-19 press conference that usually happens on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. will now be on Wednesday.

Governor Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Commissioner Pieciak may be in-person at the press conference after being in quarantine. They get tested on Tuesday, which is seven days after their last exposure.

We’re told an infected person was at two of the pandemic press conferences.

As of last Friday, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling both tested negative, seven days after their last exposure and so they aren’t in quarantine.

