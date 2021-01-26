Advertisement

Hassan bill would support partnerships to train people for jobs

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan questioned Biden’s pick for Homeland Security Director,...
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan questioned Biden’s pick for Homeland Security Director, Alejandro Mayorkas.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has introduced her first bill in the new congressional session, an act that would provide grants to support partnerships between community or technical colleges and workforce development groups to train people for jobs.

The Gateway to Careers Act would support people who are unemployed or underemployed. It would also provide support for job-seekers also dealing with housing issues, mental and substance use disorder treatment, health insurance coverage, and other matters.

Hassan reintroduced the bill Tuesday, along with U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, a fellow Democrat, and Republican U.S. Sens. Todd Young of Indiana and Susan Collins of Maine.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vaccine registration now open for Vermonters 75 and older
Photo: Pixabay
Car goes through ice in Malletts Bay
When firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the resort, they found a woodshed fully...
Two fires at Trapp Family Lodge spark investigation
Emily Hamann
Mother of slain Vermont woman speaks out
Crews were called to three suspicious fires in Colchester on Sunday.
Police investigating possible arson fires in Colchester

Latest News

Vermont unemployment rate up slightly
File photo
Black woman quits Vermont town board; cites bigotry, safety
File photo
NY Assembly to pass bills protecting workers, small business
Robert Kraft/File
Judge: Destroy massage parlor video of Patriots owner