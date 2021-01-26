Advertisement

Judge: Destroy massage parlor video of Patriots owner

Robert Kraft/File
Robert Kraft/File(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A federal judge in Florida has ordered the destruction of video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the judge on Friday ruled that the videos of Kraft and other customers must be wiped from existence, because the Jupiter police surveillance was deemed unlawful. Kraft’s attorneys had argued that the billionaire feared the tapes of him in the nude would be publicized on the internet.

A misdemeanor solicitation charge against Kraft was dropped in September after an appeals court ruled that video evidence couldn’t be used in the case.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

