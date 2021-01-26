Leahy sworn in to oversee Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy on Tuesday swore to be impartial during former President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Leahy will oversee that trial.

Normally, that’s the role of the chief justice. But because Trump is no longer president, it falls to the Senate president pro tem.

Last week, Leahy became president pro tem for the third time.

