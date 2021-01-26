Leahy to preside at Trump impeachment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is going to preside over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Leahy, a Democrat, is the president pro tem of the Senate, meaning he is the senior senator of the party that holds the majority in the chamber. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presided over Trump’s first impeachment trial, but since Trump is no longer in office, Senate protocol gives the job to the president pro tem.

Arguments in the Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8. Trump was impeached on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 mob that overran the Capitol building in Washington.

