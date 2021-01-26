More older Vermonters sign up for COVID vaccine shots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another 6,000 Vermonters 75 and up signed up on Tuesday to get a COVID vaccine shot.

Of the 49,000 people in this age band, that means that about 55% have now registered.

Shots for that age group start Wednesday. It will take about five weeks to get through them all.

Now let’s look at how many Vermonters are at least partially vaccinated.

As of Monday, more than 33,000 Vermonters had received their first dose. Almost 11,000 had received both shots.

That means so far, the state has administered more than 55,000 doses of COVID vaccine.

