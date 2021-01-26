More troops travel to D.C. to help with Capitol security

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - About 30 soldiers boarded buses at Camp Johnson Tuesday morning to replace soldiers in Washington, D.C.

Most of the more than 100 soldiers will remain in D.C. until late February. They’ve been asked to stay in D.C. and secure the nation’s capitol.

About 30 soldiers returned to Camp Johnson over the weekend. Now, 30 new soldiers will go down to replace them.

WCAX talked with guard members who said they’ve had a chance to talk with other soldiers that they are going to replace.

“We’ve spoken, we’ve made contact. We have a rough overview of the mission, once we get there we’ll have a better feel for that. This is a very historic event for Vermonters. We are very proud, very excited for this and are ready for any mission that comes our way,” said Sergeant Jason Giroux.

Troops will be staying a hotel when they get there.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo is sending more than 500 additional guard members to D.C.

We’re told the previously deployed 1300 guard members are heading home and hundreds of new soldiers are going to Washington to help with Capitol security.

“Our federal government is facing a host of challenges unlike any in modern history, and it needs to be able to conduct its business safely for the sake of all Americans,” said Cuomo.

