New York expected to reap benefits of Schumer’s rise to power

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - With Democrats now in control of the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer is the first New Yorker to hold the powerful position of Senate Majority Leader. Our Kelly O’Brien spoke to political analysts to see what that means for the North Country.

Senator Chuck Schumer has spent the majority of his life representing the Empire State. “He first got into politics by being elected to the New York Assembly in 1974,” said Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh.

After serving in the Assembly, the Democrat was elected to the U.S. House in 1993 and moved to the Senate in 1999. After his win, he promised to visit all 62 counties in the state and has done so for the last 22 years. “As someone from Brooklyn, he felt he should show that he was very aware of the upstate region,” Schantz said.

In his time upstate, Schumer has gotten to know the area businesses and climate of the region well. “He has been there -- North Country specific for needs, issues, and projects -- all the time. He is accessible. We typically speak at least once a month,” said Garry Douglas with the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

And as majority leader, it could mean more benefits for New Yorkers and the North Country. “New York state gets to implant its views on legislation passed in the Senate,” Schantz said.

Schumer has always been an advocate for more funding to the MTA, which Douglas says would bring more contracts to the greater Plattsburgh area, where any of the rail cars and buses are made. “We’re happy to have access to someone who is now, for our region, in a position to do more,” he said.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the previous majority leader, frequently drew the ire of Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the Republican’s suggestion that he was not interested in offering a “blue state bailout.” With Schumer in charge, Cuomo has held out hope in reducing the state’s nearly $15 billion deficit.

“He is highly intelligent, he has a lot of energy, he’s willing to argue, and he knows how to work the television cameras,” Schantz said.

