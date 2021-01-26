Advertisement

NY Assembly to pass bills protecting workers, small business

File photo
File photo(Hans Pennink | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s Democratic-led Assembly plans to pass legislation Tuesday to help workers and small businesses financially survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers could collect unemployment insurance while working part-time, small businesses would be protected from being charged higher rates for unemployment insurance when they reopen and New York would put a stay on eviction and foreclosure for small businesses under that legislation.  

Small businesses often have lower ratings because they have fewer employees and claims, and the Assembly bill would exclude such businesses from extra unemployment insurance charges if they were forced to close or reduce their staff after March 12, 2020.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vaccine registration now open for Vermonters 75 and older
Photo: Pixabay
Car goes through ice in Malletts Bay
When firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the resort, they found a woodshed fully...
Two fires at Trapp Family Lodge spark investigation
Emily Hamann
Mother of slain Vermont woman speaks out
Crews were called to three suspicious fires in Colchester on Sunday.
Police investigating possible arson fires in Colchester

Latest News

Robert Kraft/File
Judge: Destroy massage parlor video of Patriots owner
Nursing home residents make a line for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Harlem...
NY nursing homes struggle with staffing amid outbreaks
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the new president pro tempore of the Senate, pauses in the Rotunda...
Leahy to preside at Trump impeachment
Courtesy: Hartford Fire Department
Wilder family displaced by fire