NY Assembly to pass bills protecting workers, small business

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s Democratic-led Assembly plans to pass legislation Tuesday to help workers and small businesses financially survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers could collect unemployment insurance while working part-time, small businesses would be protected from being charged higher rates for unemployment insurance when they reopen and New York would put a stay on eviction and foreclosure for small businesses under that legislation.

Small businesses often have lower ratings because they have fewer employees and claims, and the Assembly bill would exclude such businesses from extra unemployment insurance charges if they were forced to close or reduce their staff after March 12, 2020.

