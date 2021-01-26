Advertisement

NY nursing homes struggle with staffing amid outbreaks

Nursing home residents make a line for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Harlem...
Nursing home residents make a line for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.(Yuki Iwamura | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Associated Press (AP) - Nursing homes in parts of New York hit worst by this winter’s COVID-19 surge say they’re struggling to find enough staff as workers have gotten sick, or needed to quarantine.

Federal and state data show that about 80 nursing homes have reported nursing shortages as of early January.  Most are located in parts of western and central New York that saw their first serious outbreaks of the virus begin in late autumn.

Federal records say around 7,600 workers at the state’s nursing homes have died of COVID-19 since Dec. 1. Thirteen died.

