NY parks welcomed record number of visitors in 2020

File photo
File photo (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York welcomed a record number of visitors to the state’s parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails in 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that New York state parks welcomed 78 million visits in 2020.

The milestone marks nine years of steady visitor growth with a 34% increase.

“New York remains fully committed to the continued modernization of our parks system, and with the recent completion of the 750-mile Empire State trail, we are ensuring New Yorkers and visitors alike, have unparalleled recreational opportunities, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

Officials say the park system saw unprecedented year-round usage because of the pandemic.

