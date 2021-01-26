Police warn of counterfeit pills in the North Country

NEW YORK (WCAX) -

Police in Clinton County say counterfeit oxycodone has found its way to the North Country.

The blue pills, marked with an “M” and a “30″, and are believed to contain compressed fentanyl.

Police urge against taking any prescription medication, not prescribed by a doctor or originate from a pharmacy.

If you know anything about these pills, call Police.

