Police warn of counterfeit pills in the North Country
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) -
Police in Clinton County say counterfeit oxycodone has found its way to the North Country.
The blue pills, marked with an “M” and a “30″, and are believed to contain compressed fentanyl.
Police urge against taking any prescription medication, not prescribed by a doctor or originate from a pharmacy.
If you know anything about these pills, call Police.
