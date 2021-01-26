Advertisement

Police warn of unemployment benefit scam

File photo
File photo(Tori Yorgey)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are warning North Country residents about an unemployment scam.

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro says false unemployment claims are being filed on behalf of unsuspecting parties.

The sheriff says multiple unemployment claims have been submitted to various employers in regards to unemployment benefits.

The claims are fake and authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

If you receive letters with pre-filled debit cards, contact the police.

