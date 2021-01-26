Sanders joins lawmakers pushing for $15 minimum wage

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined other lawmakers in the House and Senate Tuesday introducing a bill to raise the federal minimum wage to at least $15 an hour.

The Raise the Wage Act would increase the federal minimum wage from the current $7.25 an hour in five steps over four years. In 2026 the wage would be indexed to median wage growth.

Sanders says the bill would increase wages for nearly 32 million Americans. “There ain’t nobody in America, not in the north the south the east, or the west, who can survive on $7.25 an hour federal minimum wage. You can’t make it on nine bucks. You can’t make it on $12 an hour,” he said. “If you work 40 hours a week you should not be living in poverty.”

Sanders’ Senate bill is co-sponsored by 37 members, including Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. None of the bill’s cosponsors are Republicans.

It will likely face strong opposition as it works its way through committees.

