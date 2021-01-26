Advertisement

Sanders joins lawmakers pushing for $15 minimum wage

(AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined other lawmakers in the House and Senate Tuesday introducing a bill to raise the federal minimum wage to at least $15 an hour.

The Raise the Wage Act would increase the federal minimum wage from the current $7.25 an hour in five steps over four years. In 2026 the wage would be indexed to median wage growth.

Sanders says the bill would increase wages for nearly 32 million Americans. “There ain’t nobody in America, not in the north the south the east, or the west, who can survive on $7.25 an hour federal minimum wage. You can’t make it on nine bucks. You can’t make it on $12 an hour,” he said. “If you work 40 hours a week you should not be living in poverty.”

Sanders’ Senate bill is co-sponsored by 37 members, including Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. None of the bill’s cosponsors are Republicans.

It will likely face strong opposition as it works its way through committees.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccine registration now open for Vermonters 75 and older
Photo: Pixabay
Car goes through ice in Malletts Bay
When firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the resort, they found a woodshed fully...
Two fires at Trapp Family Lodge spark investigation
Emily Hamann
Mother of slain Vermont woman speaks out
Crews were called to three suspicious fires in Colchester on Sunday.
Police investigating possible arson fires in Colchester

Latest News

Camellia Carter's inflatable Santa
Inflatable Santa spreads goodwill beyond holidays
File photo
Dam owner responds to environmental concerns with new plan
Amid pandemic, NY seizures of fentanyl and meth surge
Gov. Phil Scott delivering virtual budget address Tuesday.
Scott says COVID funding a rare opportunity to make lasting change