Advertisement

Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.

In the House bill, the wage would increase to $9.50 when it goes into effect, if passed and signed by the president. It would move to $11 in one year, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.

President Joe Biden has called for a $15 federal minimum wage, and it has been included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package proposal.

He already signed an executive order to encourage raising the pay of federal workers.

The order directs agencies to identify which federal workers earn less than $15 per hour and craft policies to promote that wage level as a baseline. Biden also started the work to issue an executive order that requires federal contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage and provides emergency paid leave to workers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccine registration now open for Vermonters 75 and older
Photo: Pixabay
Car goes through ice in Malletts Bay
When firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the resort, they found a woodshed fully...
Two fires at Trapp Family Lodge spark investigation
Emily Hamann
Mother of slain Vermont woman speaks out
Crews were called to three suspicious fires in Colchester on Sunday.
Police investigating possible arson fires in Colchester

Latest News

The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK eyes tougher quarantine as virus toll climbs
A major internet outage is affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; a Verizon fiber...
Major internet outage affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Tony Blinken, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Senate confirms Antony Blinken as 71st secretary of state
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up