SUNY chancellor addresses systems’ struggles and successes

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said this year the SUNY system will be about rebirth and renewal.

The chancellor gave a 15-minute state of the school system Tuesday where he addressed the struggle schools have faced over the last year moving to virtual learning and declining enrollment, but he also addressed the successes-- like SUNY Upstate Medical creating and producing the saliva tests used on all SUNY campuses.

Malatras said the pandemic exposed the challenges within the 64 universities around the state and that they are working toward a more inclusive future for students of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are at the leading edge of our new student-focused approach with our recently announced SUNY for all campaign starting with a free online training center for economically struggling New Yorkers to increasing access and support for our nation’s veterans and expanding micro-credential courses for lifelong learning,” Malatras said. “Look at SUNY today after a historically challenging year, we are at the forefront of combating COVID and successfully keeping our students on campus and on track. Many things are uncertain, but SUNY is not one of them.”

SUNY schools are back in session statewide starting next Monday.

