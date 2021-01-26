Vermont Sen. Leahy being evaluated at hospital

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was being evaluated at the hospital Tuesday evening.

His staff says the senator wasn’t feeling well and was examined in the Capitol by the attending physician.

They say out of an abundance of caution, the doctor recommended Leahy, 80, be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he was being evaluated Tuesday evening. They did not say what hospital.

We’ll bring you more details as we get them. So far, we have no word on the senator’s condition.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Leahy was sworn in to oversee the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The actual trial will begin next month.

Leahy is the longest-serving member of the Senate. The Democrat was first elected in 1974.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.