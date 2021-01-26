Vermont unemployment rate up slightly

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s jobless rate rose slightly last month.

The state unemployment rate went up one-tenth of a percentage point in December to 3.1%.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says the low level of unemployment does not account for the contraction in the labor force.

He says nearly 20,000 Vermonters have left the labor force throughout the pandemic.

Click here for the Vermont Department of Labor’s full December 2020 Unemployment and Jobs Report.

