Vt. author publishes new book on navigating parenthood

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parenting is a challenge no matter how many kids you have. Now, a familiar face has new tool to help you navigate it.

Vermont Child Psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew has a new book called “Parenting Made Complicated: What Science Really Knows about the Biggest Debates of Early Childhood.”

He spoke with our Darren Perron about the book and how it can help guide you through the challenges of parenthood. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Click here for more information on the book.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.