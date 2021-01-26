Weinberger says Green Stimulus will continue till funding is gone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Less than a year after Burlington launched a Green Stimulus initiative to become a net-zero energy city, Mayor Miro Weinberger says the effort is working.

The mayor says that since the program launched in June, Burlington residents have installed more than 175 heat pumps, a five-fold increase over an equivalent time period. He also says they’ve also seen more people take advantage of incentives for heat pump water heaters, electric vehicles, and other green technologies.

“Burlingtonians forged tremendous progress in 2020 and if all of us get involved, we can show the world that this kind of structural change is possible. I’m pleased to announce that the city, as I said, is extending the green stimulus program into 2021 and will do everything we can to ensure all Burlingtonians have access to and receive an equitable share of the economic relief and recover resources available through the green stimulus,” Weinberger said.

Burlington Electric will continue offering the incentives until funding is gone.

Related Story:

Burlington keeps focus on climate crisis during pandemic

Burlington unveils new details on Green Stimulus Package

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.