Windsor County family displaced by fire

Courtesy: Hartford Fire Department
Courtesy: Hartford Fire Department(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILDER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire in Wilder that left a family homeless.

It happened 6:45 a.m. Monday morning at the Olcott Falls Mobile Home Park on Walnut Street. Firefighters say three people were home at the time, but were able to get out from the rental property. Two adult family members were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Fire crews from six departments responded and were able to get the fire under control just after 9 a.m. The cause is still under investigation.

