Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter is still here with us this week with more snow and more bitter cold!

A storm system that has mainly been tracking to our south will be dragging a trough of low pressure through our area over the next couple of days.

We can expect on-and-off light snow to continue through tonight and Wednesday, and a bit into early Thursday as well.

From Tuesday evening into Thursday morning, we can expect the light, fluffy snow to pile up 1-3″ in our northern areas, but 3-6″ in our southern counties, with some higher amounts possible at the summits of the higher southern peaks.

Temperatures will be close to normal over the next couple of days, but Thursday some cold artic air will arrive with some blustery NW winds!

Temperatures will be plummeting on Thursday and Thursday night. By Friday morning, temperatures will be down near zero and below zero across the region. And with those brisk north winds, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s below zero, which is dangerously cold. It will stay cold and blustery with those bitter cold wind chills through Saturday.

We can expect quite a bit of sunshine over the weekend, but it will still be cold on Saturday. Temperatures and the wind will ease up a bit on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccine registration now open for Vermonters 75 and older
Photo: Pixabay
Car goes through ice in Malletts Bay
When firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the resort, they found a woodshed fully...
Two fires at Trapp Family Lodge spark investigation
Emily Hamann
Mother of slain Vermont woman speaks out
Crews were called to three suspicious fires in Colchester on Sunday.
Police investigating possible arson fires in Colchester

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late Night Forecast
Late Night Forecast
wx
Monday Weathercast