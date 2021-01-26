BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter is still here with us this week with more snow and more bitter cold!

A storm system that has mainly been tracking to our south will be dragging a trough of low pressure through our area over the next couple of days.

We can expect on-and-off light snow to continue through tonight and Wednesday, and a bit into early Thursday as well.

From Tuesday evening into Thursday morning, we can expect the light, fluffy snow to pile up 1-3″ in our northern areas, but 3-6″ in our southern counties, with some higher amounts possible at the summits of the higher southern peaks.

Temperatures will be close to normal over the next couple of days, but Thursday some cold artic air will arrive with some blustery NW winds!

Temperatures will be plummeting on Thursday and Thursday night. By Friday morning, temperatures will be down near zero and below zero across the region. And with those brisk north winds, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s below zero, which is dangerously cold. It will stay cold and blustery with those bitter cold wind chills through Saturday.

We can expect quite a bit of sunshine over the weekend, but it will still be cold on Saturday. Temperatures and the wind will ease up a bit on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.