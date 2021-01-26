BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Most of today will be fairly quiet, but we’ve got some weather action on the way, first in the form of snow later today, and then a shot of some real cold air by the end of the week.

A storm system that has been tracking to our south will be kicking back a trough of low pressure which is going to swing through our neck of the woods later today, and sticking around through early Thursday. That trough will be bringing us a round of on-and-off light snow, starting later this afternoon and continuing through tonight and Wednesday, and a bit into early Thursday. Once the snow comes to an end on Thursday, cold, Arctic air will come barreling in on brisk north winds.

From Tuesday evening into Thursday morning, we can expect the light, fluffy snow to pile up 1-3″ in our northern areas, but 3-6″ in our southern counties, with some higher amounts possible at the summits of the higher southern peaks.

Temperatures will be close to normal over the next couple of days.

Then get ready for that Arctic blast. Temperatures will be plummeting on Thursday and Thursday night. By Friday morning, temperatures will be down near zero . . . sub-zero in the colder areas. And those brisk north winds will bring the wind chills - the “feels-like” temperature - into the teens and 20s below zero, which is dangerously cold. It will stay cold & blustery with those bitter cold wind chills through Saturday.

The weekend will feature a good deal of sunshine, but it will be a very cold start to the weekend on Saturday. Temperatures, and the wind, will ease up a bit on Sunday.

Another system passing to our south early next week may kick back some more snow showers our way.

Take it easy on the roads over the next few days, and get ready for that cold snap by the end of the week. -Gary

