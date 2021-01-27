Advertisement

12 outbreaks end, no new ones at NH long-term care facilities

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette says 12 coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state have ended, and there are currently no new outbreaks to report.

On the list of closed cases is the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, which lost more than 30 residents to the virus.

The majority of deaths caused by the virus in the state have happened to residents in long-term care facilities.

Shibinette said an estimated 18,000 people in the facilities have received their first dose, and 5,000 have received their second.

There are an estimated 33,000 people in this population. 

