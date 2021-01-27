Advertisement

Bill would refund money to NH businesses fined during pandemic

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the state to provide refunds to any businesses that have been fined for violating emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Andrew Prout of Hudson would require the state to reverse any findings that businesses violated the rules, refund any fines paid and restore any suspended or revoked permits or licenses once the state of emergency has ended.

So far, eight businesses have been fined a total of $10,000.

In all cases, they were repeatedly warned and reminded of the rules before facing fines. 

