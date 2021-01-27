Advertisement

Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - What do you do when your COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru line is backed up? You seek out the professionals.

That’s what Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie did calling up the expertise of Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak.

In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s vaccination drive-thru centers showcasing the manager in action, saying, “When you need help, call the pros.”

The video shows Walkowiak directing cars and asking drivers if they had their paperwork.

The story has received national attention since Haynie tweeted out the video.

“The real message? Get the vaccine out to the people quickly & efficiently. There’s light at the end of the Covid tunnel,” Haynie said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial,...
Sen. Leahy recovering at home following hospitalization
Emily Hamann
Mother of slain Vermont woman speaks out
Gov. Phil Scott delivering virtual budget address Tuesday.
Scott says COVID funding a rare opportunity to make lasting change
The first of 1,000 Vermont National Guard soldiers left Tuesday morning for a one-year...
Vermont National Guard members leave for their deployment
Graphic
Former Vt. trooper accused of luring child for sex

Latest News

WCAX's Celine McArthur discusses Burlington Police Transformation with Director Kyle Dodson,...
Kyle Dodson Interview Part 1 of 5
The selling comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will deliver on its...
Stocks have their worst day since October as Big Tech sinks
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Acting legend Cloris Leachman dies at age 94
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind....
Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions
act
Vt. racial justice advocates call for action at Statehouse