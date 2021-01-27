Essex Police looking for driver involved in roll-over crash

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are on the lookout for a man who they say left a roll-over crash.

The Essex Fire Department says it happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Susie Wilson Road.

The department posted photos of the accident showing the car that rolled over the guard rail and down onto train tracks.

According to a witness, the man took off in the direction of Lowe’s.

We’re told a South Burlington K-9 tried to track him down but was unsuccessful.

The car was easily removed by a towing company.

