Former NH chief justice proposes raising age limit for judges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s most recently retired Supreme Court chief justice, now a member of the state Legislature, has proposed changing the constitution to allow judges to stay on the bench beyond age 70.

Bob Lynn had to retire when he turned 70 last year. New Hampshire Public Radio reports he told the House Judiciary Committee that that constitutionally mandated retirement age comes from an earlier time when the life expectancy was considerably less than 70.

Lynn’s proposal would move the retirement age to 75, but it also gives the Governor and Executive Council the authority to retire judges at 70 if they deem the judge unfit to serve.

