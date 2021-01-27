Advertisement

Former VSP trooper accused of luring child for sex

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A former Vermont State Trooper is facing federal charges, accused of trying to lure an underage girl for sex.

According to court documents, Thomas Cesiro, 66 of Rutland thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl, and her 39-year-old mother in New York. But it was an undercover agent, posing as both in a sting operation.

Investigators say Ccesiro attempted to persuade the young girl to have sex with him, and planned to meet in a parking lot in Bennington this past October. When he arrived, he was arrested.

The feds say he is a former trooper with Vermont State Police, and now works from home as a sales marketing manager.

Cesiro is now on home confinement, and if convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison.

