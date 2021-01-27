Advertisement

Governor Scott and his administration out of 7-day quarantine

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday, Vermont Governor Phil Scott and members of his administration end their 7-day quarantine.

Governor Scott, Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine and Financial Regulation Commissioner, Mike Pieciak have all tested negative for covid-19.

They were potentially exposed at one of the Governor’s weekly press briefings.

All other close contacts have also tested negative.

The Governor and members of his team will be in Montpelier for another covid-19 update tomorrow, you can watch that starting at 11 a.m. on Channel 3.

