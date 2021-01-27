Is surveillance testing in Vermont schools accurate?

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Education Secretary Dan French says surveillance testing for teachers gives the state an understanding of the coronavirus within Vermont’s schools. But with less than half of the teachers being tested, how accurate is the data? Our Olivia Lyons spoke with Vermont’s health department and teachers union to find out.

“We really appreciate that teachers are participating. We have a good percentage, almost half of the teachers participating and that really helps,” said Tracy Dolan, Vermont’s deputy commissioner of health.

On Jan. 20, 43% of school staffers had been tested. Dolan says that number has been as low as 37% and as high as 46%.

“We would love to get those numbers up. I’m not sure that they will go up. I don’t know that people, especially with low positivity rates coming back, people may not feel compelled,” Dolan said.

She says with the new variant making its way, more teachers may begin testing.

“When we have an assessment, we give it to 100% of our students and no teacher would report to the principal, ‘Yeah, 40% of my students took this quiz and I reached a conclusion on that,’” said Don Tinney, the president of the Vermont NEA.

Tinney says his members have questions.

“Our educators who are in schools where three or four of their colleagues may be quarantined, they may have a colleague infected with the virus and then to hear, ‘Well, the virus isn’t really present in schools based on the surveillance testing,’ so it leads to some confusion,” Tinney said.

He is not challenging or questioning the health department’s findings, but asks for clarification.

“I think there is a real use for this surveillance testing, but our members want more definitive answers,” Tinney said.

But with only about 40% participation, Tinney says he does not know for sure why 60% of the teachers are not taking part.

“It would be helpful if teachers took part but it is not mandatory and I can understand that some schools may have chosen not to do that,” Dolan said.

Rice Memorial High School is one independent school Vermont’s Department of Health reached out to for surveillance testing. The school chose not to take part and told WCAX News: “After consulting with our school nurse and colleagues, we felt that it risked offering a false sense of security. If our teachers or anyone else wanted to be tested at any point and time, they certainly can do so as Vermont has made it readily available.”

The school has chosen to focus on prevention, which Dolan says is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. Testing helps keep tabs on whether that’s working.

