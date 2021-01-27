Advertisement

Layoffs at Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Cafe in Waterbury

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - There were layoffs Wednesday at Keurig Dr Pepper’s Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Cafe in Waterbury.

The cafe closed down in March at the start of the pandemic and hasn’t been open since. Now, the company says it will close the cafe permanently.

The company says employees have been paid since March and will continue to receive support through the transition, including severance packages for many.

Overall, the layoffs impact less than 1% of Keurig Dr Pepper’s nationwide 26,000-person workforce.

The company says it is hiring for nearly 30 open roles at the Essex and Williston plants.

The Vermont Department of Labor said it did not have specific details because the number of employees impacted is below the level at which the state must be notified.

