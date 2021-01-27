Local leaders excited about executive order prioritizing border travel

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Among several executive orders, President Joe Biden is prioritizing cross-border travel with Canada and Mexico. That has your local leaders excited.

New York Assemblyman Billy Jones says the border restrictions were a major hit to North Country families, workers and businesses.

He says President Biden’s plan to initiate talks with federal agencies and the Canadian government is “much-welcomed news.”

He says it’s a necessary conversation to safely reunite families and reopen international economies.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman also says he applauds the executive order. He says he hopes border communities will have a say moving forward.

