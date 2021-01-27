Advertisement

Local leaders excited about executive order prioritizing border travel

U.S.-Canada border
U.S.-Canada border
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Among several executive orders, President Joe Biden is prioritizing cross-border travel with Canada and Mexico. That has your local leaders excited.

New York Assemblyman Billy Jones says the border restrictions were a major hit to North Country families, workers and businesses.

He says President Biden’s plan to initiate talks with federal agencies and the Canadian government is “much-welcomed news.”

He says it’s a necessary conversation to safely reunite families and reopen international economies.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman also says he applauds the executive order. He says he hopes border communities will have a say moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial,...
Sen. Leahy recovering at home following hospitalization
Emily Hamann
Mother of slain Vermont woman speaks out
Gov. Phil Scott delivering virtual budget address Tuesday.
Scott says COVID funding a rare opportunity to make lasting change
The first of 1,000 Vermont National Guard soldiers left Tuesday morning for a one-year...
Vermont National Guard members leave for their deployment
Counterfeit oxycodone pills
Police warn of counterfeit pills in the North Country

Latest News

Courtesy: Luke A. Knapp
Garage goes up in flames in Bradford
Courtesy: Luke A. Knapp
Garage fire in Bradford
Fire.
Two people safe following late night fire in Wallingford
Courtesy: Essex Fire Department
Essex Police looking for driver involved in roll-over crash