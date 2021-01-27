Major Fallout: Scholars argue humanities cuts will Imperil UVM’s mission

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont last month announced job and program cuts to make up a budget gap of more than $8 million.

Most of the cuts target humanities programs, from classics to Latin American and Caribbean studies.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Chelsea Edgar, who wrote about the impact of the cuts in this week’s issue.

