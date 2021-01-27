Advertisement

More than $400K recovered from NH nonprofit meant to help vets

Danielle Goodwin
Danielle Goodwin(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says it has recovered more than $400,000 from a nonprofit that misappropriated funds meant to help military veterans.

Danielle Goodwin, co-founder and former director of Project VetCare, pleaded guilty in 2018 to diverting money from the Hanover charity for her personal use. She was sentenced to 3½ to seven years in state prison and required to pay back nearly $100,000. She was released from prison last month.

The Valley News reports the Charitable Trust Division of the attorney general’s office said in a report Tuesday that funds recovered from Project VetCare included money for veterans programs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

