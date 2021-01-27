More than $400K recovered from NH nonprofit meant to help vets

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says it has recovered more than $400,000 from a nonprofit that misappropriated funds meant to help military veterans.

Danielle Goodwin, co-founder and former director of Project VetCare, pleaded guilty in 2018 to diverting money from the Hanover charity for her personal use. She was sentenced to 3½ to seven years in state prison and required to pay back nearly $100,000. She was released from prison last month.

The Valley News reports the Charitable Trust Division of the attorney general’s office said in a report Tuesday that funds recovered from Project VetCare included money for veterans programs.

