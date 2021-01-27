Advertisement

New York to allow instant lottery ticket delivery

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York regulators cleared the way for lottery players to order scratch-off tickets on their phones.

The state Gaming Commission approved a rule to allow companies to purchase and deliver instant scratch-off tickets for customers.

The maker of an app that recently began taking orders for New York lottery drawings like Mega Millions and Lotto hopes to start offering instant tickets within months. The app expansion worries some operators of stores that sell tickets.

But the head of the company offering the lottery app in New York and more than a half-dozen other states said it’s attracting new, younger players.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

