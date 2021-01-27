Advertisement

Norwich University students in quarantine and isolation, after reports of more positive COVID cases

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -Dozens of students are in quarantine and isolation Tuesday at Norwich University.

Several students arrived a little more than a week ago and since January 11th, there have been 67 positive cases.

The school is reporting that 75 students are in quarantine, 56 in isolation.

The University president says the high case count is putting in-person classes at risk but believes the virus is contained to campus.

