NY lifts indoor dining ban in many COVID-19 hot spots

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is erasing the handful of remaining “orange zones” in New York state where tougher pandemic restrictions had been in place because of the fast spread of COVID-19.

Eliminating the zones will allow restaurants that had been within them to again offer indoor dining, albeit at half capacity. Indoor dining remains banned in all of New York City, but Cuomo promised to come up with a plan by Friday to address how they might reopen, too.

Cuomo said the decision to lift the state’s orange zone restrictions will protect the economy.

