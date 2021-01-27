Pine Harbour works to contain COVID outbreak

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh assisted living community is battling cases of COVID-19 after they say they almost went a year being 100% COVID-free.

According to Pine Harbour in Plattsburgh, one staff member and a small cluster of residents are affected.

We’re told members of the New York Department of Health visited on Tuesday and Pine Harbour didn’t receive any citations.

