Pine Harbour works to contain COVID outbreak

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh assisted living community is battling cases of COVID-19 after they say they almost went a year being 100% COVID-free.

According to Pine Harbour in Plattsburgh, one staff member and a small cluster of residents are affected.

We’re told members of the New York Department of Health visited on Tuesday and Pine Harbour didn’t receive any citations.

