Sen. Leahy back at work on Senate floor

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was back at work in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, after a trip to the hospital Tuesday night for muscle spasms.

The Democrat resumed presiding over the Senate on Wednesday morning.

The 80-year-old said when he wasn’t feeling well Tuesday, the Capitol physician told him not to take a chance and to stop by a hospital on the way home.

Doctors at George Washington University Hospital examined Leahy and ran some tests, and then cleared him to return to his full schedule running the Senate and presiding over the impeachment trial.

