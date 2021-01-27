Advertisement

State to file charges against woman accused of shooting firearms instructor

Veronica Lewis-File photo
Veronica Lewis-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An update on the woman accused of shooting her firearms instructor in 2015.

The state will file a second-degree attempted murder charge against Veronica Lewis.

Police say Lewis met her firearms instructor for a shooting lesson in Westford, then turned the gun on him, shooting him several times, including in the face. He survived.

Lewis has been in custody since.

In June 2019, the Chittenden County state’s attorney dropped charges against Lewis after two mental health experts found she was insane at the time of the shooting.

But now, the attorney general says the state has refiled the attempted murder charges.

Lewis will be arraigned on Thursday.

Related Stories:

Vt. attorney general speaks out on dropped high-profile cases

Lewis pleads not guilty to federal gun charges, will remain jailed

Veronica Lewis to remain behind bars until federal trial

U.S. Attorney: New Lewis charges result of independent evaluation

Shooting suspect who was found insane now faces federal gun charges

Dropped high-profile insanity cases ripple through community

Chittenden County prosecutor dismissing murder, attempted murder charges

Gun instructor shot by mental health patient loses high court appeal

Suspect in firearms instructor shooting now competent for trial

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial,...
Sen. Leahy recovering at home following hospitalization
Emily Hamann
Mother of slain Vermont woman speaks out
Gov. Phil Scott delivering virtual budget address Tuesday.
Scott says COVID funding a rare opportunity to make lasting change
The first of 1,000 Vermont National Guard soldiers left Tuesday morning for a one-year...
Vermont National Guard members leave for their deployment
Graphic
Former Vt. trooper accused of luring child for sex

Latest News

Lebanon vaccination clinic Wednesday.
Vaccine rollout continues in NH
Céline McArthur spoke with Kyle Dodson, Burlington's director of police transformation.
LIVESTREAM: Burlington’s police transformation czar weighs in on challenges
CC
Vt. child care advocates make push major investments
Seniors line up for Burlington vaccination clinic Wednesday.
Vermont seniors first-in-line for vaccination share experience