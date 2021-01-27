Two people safe following late night fire in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are safe after a late night fire in Wallingford.

The Wallingford Fire Chief says it all happened at 207 East Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He says when crews arrived, there was heavy fire in the garage and the shed attached to the house.

They were able to save the house, but the garage and shed are a total loss.

We’re told the two people in the house got out safely as well as their dog and bird.

The chief says he believes the fire was accidental and started in the garage, but says it’s unclear what exactly caused the flames.

