Two students are Williston Central School, test positive for COVID-19
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Two students at the Williston Central School tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s the first case of in-school transmission of the virus in Vermont.
The school says there are no additional close contacts and the situation is contained, so in-person learning can continue.
The District and the Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and the two students infected.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.