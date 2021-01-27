Advertisement

Two students are Williston Central School, test positive for COVID-19

File
File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Two students at the Williston Central School tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the first case of in-school transmission of the virus in Vermont.

The school says there are no additional close contacts and the situation is contained, so in-person learning can continue.

The District and the Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and the two students infected.

