Upstate NY man shown smoking in Capitol charged in breach

File photo
File photo(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York man who boasted in a Facebook video that he was in the “Capitol building smoking with all my people!” was charged in connection with the insurrection earlier this month.

James Bonet of Glens Falls was charged Monday with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, both federal misdemeanors.

The FBI said it found Facebook videos showing him in the U.S. Capitol. In one video titled “Made it in,” Bonet can be heard saying: “We’re taking it back! We are taking it back, we made it in the building!” 

