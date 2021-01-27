Vaccine rollout continues in NH

LEBANON, NH (WCAX) - Wednesday was day two of the 2nd phase of New Hampshire’s vaccination rollout. Anyone aged 65 or older, or those with pre-existing conditions, are eligible to get a shot. Adam Sullivan visited a vaccination site in Lebanon to see how it was progressing.

The line formed early and was steady throughout the day. One by one, drivers got their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hanover resident Susan Blum was originally scheduled for March but checked online again Wednesday morning and got a cancellation. “I panicked. I didn’t realize it was today until I showed it to him and he goes, ’That is today,’” Blum said.

Blum brought her husband with her, which is allowed under New Hampshire’s vaccine rollout rules. But that did cause a brief delay for the couple asked to temporarily move out of line.

For others, it was smooth sailing. Dave Kelty of Grafton has a pre-existing condition. He was automatically registered for a shot. “Provider recommended me and I got a notification saying to register and I did,” Kelty said.

Vince Heesen’s schedule notification caught him by surprise. “It was kind of sketchy. It almost looked like it was a Nigerian prince because there was almost nothing to it,” Heesen said. The Lebanon man says the vaccine allows him and his wife to take one step closer to the way things used to be. “We haven’t gone visiting people, we haven’t done anything. So, this is the first start to get back to normal.”

“Seems like it is starting to get back. It’s the stretch to get back to normal,” said John Elliot, a member of the Lyme Fire Department. He was back for his second dose of the vaccine. “A headache -- the first shot -- and a little injection-point pain, but other than that, it was fine.”

New Hampshire National Guard soldiers are staffing vaccination sites across the Granite State to help with the 250,000 residents signed up for the current phase of the rollout plan. “I work at the hospital on the civil side, so being able to be a part of this is huge for me,” said New Hampshire National Guard. Lt. Christian McDermott.

Guard officials in Lebanon estimated they would give about 250 doses Wednesday, and they say they will have the capacity to give more once more vaccine becomes available.

